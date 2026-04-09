France, UK push to include Lebanon in US-Iran ceasefire, condemn “unacceptable” Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Paris/ London

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Thursday called for Lebanon to be included in the United States–Iran ceasefire, warning that continued Israeli strikes risk undermining an already “fragile” truce.

In an interview with France Inter radio, Barrot condemned Israeli “massive” strikes on Lebanon carried out on April 8 —the same day the US–Iran ceasefire was announced— which, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, killed 182 people and wounded 890. He described the attacks as “unacceptable,” stressing that the agreement “must also cover military actions in Lebanon.”

He called the ceasefire “temporary,” cautioning that escalating attacks could prove counterproductive. “The destruction of Lebanon, of the Lebanese state, will not destroy Hezbollah; on the contrary, it would strengthen it,” he said.

Barrot also outlined “a series of concessions” from Iran ahead of anticipated talks in Pakistan, urging it to abandon efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, halt the use of missiles and drones against regional countries, and end support for armed groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen’s Houthis.

Tehran must also open all traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, he added, noting that the passage will not flow freely until an agreement is reached between the "belligerents."

In London, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Times Radio that Israel’s continued strikes were “deeply damaging” and risk destabilizing the ceasefire, urging that Lebanon be explicitly included to prevent wider escalation. “We want it extended to cover Lebanon, because otherwise that will destabilise the whole region…We want to see an end to hostilities.”

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week truce with Iran following talks involving Pakistan and a 10-point Iranian proposal he described as a basis for a broader agreement. Pakistani officials indicated Lebanon was part of the arrangement, while Trump characterized Israeli operations there as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah and outside the deal.

Hezbollah asserted its “legitimate and legal right” to respond to the strikes, warning that the victims’ blood “will not go in vain.” Iran, which has moved to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, signaled it may reconsider the truce, informing mediators it will only join further talks if Lebanon is formally included in the ceasefire.