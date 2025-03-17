Former Israeli PM calls for direct talks with Syria

Shafaq News/ On Monday, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert called on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to open direct communication with Syria’s transitional administration.

In an interview with Al-Monitor, Olmert stated, “Achieving short-term calm through security agreements with Damascus is necessary,” while describing a peace treaty with Syria as a “long-term strategic goal.”

He further urged, “Israel should inform Syrian [transitional] President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of its willingness to engage in dialogue,” suggesting that “this step could open the door for similar peace talks with Lebanon.”

Netanyahu, however, has repeatedly declared, “Israel will not tolerate the presence of any forces affiliated with the Syrian regime in this region,” emphasizing the need for demilitarization to “safeguard Israeli security.” Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed this position, warning that Israel will not allow southern Syria to become “another southern Lebanon.”

The leadership of Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who was sworn in as transitional president on January 29, 2025, following the ouster of Bashar Al-Assad, has drawn scrutiny from regional powers, particularly Israel. Katz, for one, dismissed Al-Sharaa as a “jihadist terrorist of the Al-Qaeda school.”

Recent months have seen a surge in hostilities between Israel and Syria, with Israeli forces escalating airstrikes and military operations in southern Syria and Mount Hermon. Between March 10 and 11, Israel carried out 41 airstrikes, marking its largest aerial assault in two months, targeting radar systems, military sites, and weapons depots “linked to the Syrian Army.”