Syrian Administration appoints Ahmad Al-Sharaa as president, dissolves armed factions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syrian armed factions have agreed to appoint Ahmad Al-Sharaa as president of Syria's transitional phase.

During the Syrian Revolution Victory Declaration conference, Al-Sharaa said, “What Syria needs today more than ever is not only the determination to liberate it, but the determination to rebuild and develop it.”

He outlined Syria's priorities, including filling the power vacuum, maintaining civil peace, building state institutions, fostering economic development, and restoring Syria's regional and international standing.

Additionally, in a statement titled Declaration of Syrian Revolution Victory, the Spokesperson for The Syrian Military Operations Administration, Hassan Abdel Ghani, congratulated the Syrian people on the victory of the revolution.

He declared the abolition of the 2012 constitution, the suspension of all exceptional laws, and the dissolution of the People's Assembly formed under the previous regime, as well as the committees arising from it.

He also announced the dissolution of the former regime's army and security services, including their various branches and units, alongside all militias created by the regime, rebuilding the Syrian army “on national principles” and establishing a new security institution to safeguard citizens' security.

Furthermore, all military factions and political and civil revolutionary bodies would be dissolved and integrated into state institutions.

In a move to reshape Syria’s political landscape, Abdel Ghani announced the dissolution of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, National Progressive Front parties, and their affiliated organizations, institutions, and committees. He also prohibited their reformation under any other name, with all their assets to be transferred to the Syrian state.

The statement also appointed Ahmad Al-Sharaa as the president of the transitional phase, tasked with assuming the responsibilities of the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic and representing the country in international forums.

The president was also granted the authority to form a temporary legislative council for the transitional phase, which would operate until the adoption and implementation of a permanent constitution.