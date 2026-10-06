Shafaq News- Berlin

German authorities on Tuesday arrested former foreign intelligence chief August Hanning and his former aide, Manfred D., on suspicion of espionage, attempted treason and mishandling classified information, including material concerning Iran’s nuclear program and the Russian military.

Hanning headed the BND, Germany’s foreign intelligence service, from December 1998 to November 2005. Manfred D., whose full identity has not been disclosed, also served as chief of staff to Hanning’s successors for about 14 years before moving to the private sector, where he worked as a security consultant, according to Deutsche Welle.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office did not identify the countries that may have benefited from the information. The case comes as Germany seeks to strengthen its intelligence capabilities and improve the reputation of its security services amid growing concerns over Russian espionage and sabotage activities.

Authorities are searching premises linked to both men at several locations, including Berlin.

Prosecutors said Manfred D. also served as chief of staff to Hanning’s successors between 2012 and 2026. He allegedly used his position to access classified information, which he then passed to Hanning in exchange for payment.

Manfred D. is suspected of aiding and abetting attempted treason and treasonous espionage.

Prosecutors said their current findings indicate that Manfred D. provided Hanning with about 2,000 documents over the years, many of which contained classified information intended solely for internal use by the BND.

In one instance, Hanning allegedly used classified intelligence to prepare an analysis for an officer of a foreign intelligence service, although it was unclear whether the material reached its intended recipient.

Hanning is also accused of maintaining close contact with a representative of another foreign intelligence service and passing that person political information based partly on material provided by Manfred D. over several years.

According to German broadcaster ARD, some of the information leaked by Hanning had originated from foreign intelligence partners.

Marc Henrichmann, chairman of the German parliament’s intelligence oversight committee, told AFP that Germany “will not tolerate the betrayal of secrets.”

“Whoever allies themselves with the enemies of our liberal democracy will be found out,” he added, describing the conduct attributed to Hanning as a betrayal of his official duties.

Henrichmann also criticized the ability of senior former officials with access to classified information to move into the private sector and potentially use their networks and access to sensitive information for personal gain, which could give Germany’s adversaries access to sensitive information or networks.

“We have repeatedly warned the federal government about this highly problematic issue,” he said. “Clearly, such practices also provide an avenue for hostile intelligence services. The full truth about this matter must also be uncovered.”

Hanning had also come under scrutiny in connection with the Christina Block child-abduction case. Searches of his properties in September 2025 during that investigation helped lead authorities to the current espionage inquiry.

In that case, Hanning and a retired police officer were accused of accepting more than €100,000 ($112,000) from Block to return the children from Denmark, where they were living with their father.

As part of that investigation, authorities searched Hanning’s properties in September 2025, leading to the opening of the current investigation.