Former CNPC chairman under investigation for alleged violations

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Chinese Communist Party announced that Wang Yilin, the Former Chairperson of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), is being investigated for "serious violations of discipline and the law."

Wang served as the CNPC chairperson from 2015 to 2018.

According to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, Wang is "currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation."

The new development followed the recent arrest of former deputy general manager Xu Wenrong for bribery.

Wenrong was expelled from the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

In its latest report issued in 2023, CNPC (one of China's largest oil firms) noted that its international assets exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($ 139.5 bln), and overseas revenue repealed 1.5 trillion yuan.

The ongoing anti-corruption campaign by Chinese President Xi Jinping has targeted executives at CNPC and other entities to eliminate deep-seated official corruption. However, critics contend that it is also used to eliminate political rivals.