For the First time, Israel hints at involvement in attacking the Iranian embassy

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Israeli Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that the casualties from the strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which Tehran attributed to Israel, were "involved in terrorism against Israel."

The Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria, resulted in the death of at least 13 individuals, including Senior Revolutionary Guards commander Brig-Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Hagari's statement marked the first official Israeli comment on the attack, which Israel had previously avoided discussing.

When asked about the strike, the Israeli spokesman told journalists, "To my knowledge, those killed in Damascus were members of the Quds Force. These were individuals involved in terrorism against the state of Israel."

The Israeli official added, "Among these terrorist elements were members of Hezbollah and Iranian assistants. There were no diplomats. I am not aware of any civilians killed in this attack."