Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion kills 3 oil workers, injures more in south Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-06T18:09:43+0000
Explosion kills 3 oil workers, injures more in south Iran

Shafaq News/ An explosion ripped through a gasoline pipeline and oil pump house in Iran’s southwest Tuesday, killing three oil workers and injuring four others, local media reported.

The blast struck the Einkhosh field some 500 kilometers (310 miles) southwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to several news outlets, including the semiofficial Mehr agency. The condition of the injured workers was not immediately clear. A photo widely circulated from the scene showed a corpse under a blanket next to a charred building that apparently had served as a rest place for workers at the pump house.

The reports did not specify the cause of the explosion. However, such incidents are not uncommon in the country’s aging oil and gas infrastructure, raising questions about worker safety at the sites. The facilities lack spare parts for repairs and suffer from poor maintenance as well as years of harsh American sanctions.

The sweltering summer heat, now exceeding 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in some desert areas, has occasionally ignited fires.

Authorities said they would reroute oil from the affected field via pipelines to other facilities in oil-rich, southern Khuzestan province.

Last month, a petrochemical facility south of Tehran caught fire after temperatures in the city soared above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Source: AP

related

Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million, MoH says

Date: 2021-04-08 11:19:53
Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million, MoH says

Iran’s nuclear power is for peaceful use, Rouhani says

Date: 2021-06-15 17:55:37
Iran’s nuclear power is for peaceful use, Rouhani says

“Iran won't get a nuclear weapon, Israel’s Netanyahu

Date: 2021-02-26 12:00:31
“Iran won't get a nuclear weapon, Israel’s Netanyahu

BBC: Misleading reports of Covid-19 cases in Iran

Date: 2020-08-03 07:11:46
BBC: Misleading reports of Covid-19 cases in Iran

Iran still a threat, Pompeo said

Date: 2021-01-14 06:45:37
Iran still a threat, Pompeo said

Iran says U.S. to lift oil sanctions

Date: 2021-06-23 13:10:45
Iran says U.S. to lift oil sanctions

Iran to establish a transit line to Syria via Iran

Date: 2021-03-17 15:37:37
Iran to establish a transit line to Syria via Iran

New US sanctions on Iran

Date: 2020-09-03 17:27:53
New US sanctions on Iran