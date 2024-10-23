Hezbollah strikes Tel Aviv’s Glilot base with “quality” rockets; Ben Gurion Airport halts operations

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced that it targeted the Israeli Glilot base in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, using "quality" rockets.

“Quality” Rocket Attack

In a statement, Hezbollah, which earlier announced the transition to “a new, escalatory phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy,” said that its fighters targeted “the Glilot base, which belongs to military intelligence Unit 8200, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv at 08:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, using a volley of quality rocket.”

This attack “is part of a series of Khaybar operations aimed at supporting our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, expressing solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and defending Lebanon and its people in response to the assaults and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy, all under the banner, We heed your call, O Nasrallah.”

According to theLebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, "a large and heavy volley of rockets was launched towards the occupied territories, and sirens were heard as far as Tel Aviv." The channel added that a new volley of rockets was launched towards Miskaf Am, adjacent to the Lebanese town of Adaisseh, with explosions heard amidst rising smoke.

In response, Israeli official radio reported an explosion in Tel Aviv, following a rocket strike from Lebanon, noting that "operations at Ben Gurion Airport have been halted."

Israeli ambulances reported receiving alerts about injuries due to the rush towards shelters after rockets were fired at central Israel.

Moreover, Israeli media indicated that "two rockets were intercepted in the airspace over the Ramat David Airbase in the Jezreel Valley east of Haifa, along with sirens sounding in Miskaf Am, Metula, and Kfar Giladi in the Galilee region.”

It also pointed out that "two ballistic missiles were launched from Lebanon towards deep Tel Aviv,” confirming that "shelling Tel Aviv has become routine for Hezbollah."

Israeli Hostilities

The Israeli army continues its assaults on various regions in Lebanon. On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes targeted the town of Taybeh, struck Wadi Barghuz in the Hasbaya district twice, and hit the Khiam area with four airstrikes.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported, “19 people were martyred and 35 others injured in evening airstrikes on the provinces of Nabatieh, the South, and Baalbek-Hermel in southern and eastern Lebanon.”

Notably, the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah began on the heels of the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted on October 7, 2023, when the Lebanese party opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Since then, the ongoing bombardment has resulted in the deaths of over 2,500 individuals, including women and children, and the displacement of nearly 1.5 million others.

In response, Hezbollah responds to Israeli attacks with rockets and drones, inflicting material and human losses.