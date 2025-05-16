Europe rallies in Tirana: EPC Summit unites 47 leaders

Shafaq News/ The 6th European Political Community (EPC) Summit was held on Friday in Tirana, , bringing together 47 heads of state and government, alongside representatives from the European Union, NATO, the United Kingdom, Turkiye, and Ukraine.

The summit placed European security and Ukraine at the center of discussions, with leaders exploring deeper cooperation on defense, migration, and economic competitiveness.

Co-chaired by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and European Council President António Costa, the gathering marked a significant diplomatic moment for Albania, which is seeking to accelerate its EU accession process.

Europe must succeed - for peace in Ukraine and in the Middle East, for multilateralism, for global trade and prosperity. And it will.My opening remarks at #EPC https://t.co/ioOkBllniY — António Costa (@eucopresident) May 16, 2025

The day began with a plenary session focused on Europe's strategic vision, followed by three thematic roundtables covering innovation, sustainability, and geopolitical stability.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated amid heightened tensions, as Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly rejected his proposal for direct ceasefire negotiations in Turkiye. European leaders reiterated their unified support for Ukraine, discussing additional military assistance and long-term recovery plans.

EU enlargement was another key item, with Albania reaffirming its bid for membership. Rama’s Socialist Party, which recently secured victory in the May 11 parliamentary elections, has committed to advancing accession within five years.

French President Emmanuel Macron, a key backer of the EPC framework, also attended and is expected to conduct a bilateral visit to Albania on May 17.

The European Political Community.Together in Albania to advance our shared priorities: support for Ukraine, security, development of energy infrastructure, and democratic resilience. pic.twitter.com/7S6JFaw031 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 16, 2025

The summit concluded with a joint press conference featuring Rama and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who will host the next EPC summit. Leaders underscored the bloc’s commitment to unity and collective action in the face of regional and global challenges.