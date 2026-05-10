Europe quarantines cruise passengers after deadly hantavirus outbreak

Shafaq News- Madrid

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Sunday classified all passengers aboard the cruise ship Hondius as high-risk contacts after a hantavirus outbreak killed three people and infected at least eight others.

The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier said the fatalities included a Dutch couple and a German citizen infected with the Andes strain of hantavirus, one of the few variants capable of limited human-to-human transmission through prolonged close contact. Severe cases carry fatality rates of roughly 30-40%, while infections typically begin with flu-like symptoms before potentially progressing to severe respiratory illness.

The vessel arrived off Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands under strict health controls after the Dutch-flagged ship was rerouted from Cape Verde earlier this week at the WHO’s request for controlled evacuation procedures. Passengers are set to be evacuated in small groups and transferred through specially arranged transport for self-isolation in their home countries rather than being allowed to use commercial flights, according to European health authorities coordinating the operation with Spanish officials.

The Hondius departed Ushuaia in Argentina on April 1 carrying about 240 passengers and crew from 23 countries before multiple infections were detected during the voyage. The WHO said exposure likely occurred during excursions in southern Argentina.

The outbreak has prompted renewed scrutiny of infectious disease risks aboard cruise ships following the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 2020 Diamond Princess outbreak that infected more than 800 people.