Shafaq News- Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday he would not seek another term when his current tenure expires in 2030, describing the matter as “completely settled.”

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital, El-Sisi pledged that the Egyptian constitution “would not be touched.”

Approved in 2014 following the military ouster of the late President Mohamed Mursi in 2013, the constitution initially limited presidents to two four-year terms. Amendments adopted in a 2019 referendum extended presidential terms to six years and included transitional provisions allowing El-Sisi to seek an additional term.

Under those amendments, El-Sisi won re-election in December 2023 and began a new six-year term in 2024, set to expire in 2030.

Before entering the presidential race, El-Sisi, a former army general, denied having political ambitions. He resigned as defense minister in 2014 and entered the race, winning the presidency.

His tenure has drawn sustained criticism from international human rights organizations over restrictions on political opposition, civil society and freedom of expression. The government rejects the allegations, arguing that its policies are necessary to preserve stability and security.