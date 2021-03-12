Report

ENKS rejects a US invitation for unconditional return to the Kurdish negotiations, source says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish National Council (ENKS) flatly refused a U.S appeal to return the Kurdish negotiations without preconditions.

According to an informed source, last February, ENKS turned down an invitation by the Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to convene with Yekiti Party of Kurdistan (PYKS), unless "the Democratic Union of Kurdistan (PYD) apologizes for insulting the Peshmerga forces by a leader of this party and stops the violations against the Council and ita proponents as a condition to resume the third stage of the negotiations."

The source added, "the Kurdish National Council made it clear to the American envoy that a timetable must be set for the Kurdish negotiations to be resumed."

An official source from the Kurdish National Council, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency, "the American envoy proposal in the recent meetings with the Kurdish Council was inclined to the PYD. It seems that Washington's interests with the SDF have an impact on the American position and its role in the Kurdish negotiations."

