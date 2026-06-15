E4 opens door to lifting Iran sanctions

Shafaq News- London

Four European countries (E4) expressed readiness to lift sanctions on Iran if it takes concrete steps to address concerns over its nuclear program following the agreement between Tehran and Washington to end the war.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy reiterated that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. “We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end.”

The four powers also backed the next phase of negotiations expected after the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding on June 19.