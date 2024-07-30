Druze leaders in Golan reject violence amid tensions with Israel

Shafaq News/ Druze religious and local leaders in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights have condemned the potential for bloodshed after Israel vowed to retaliate for a missile strike in the town of Majdal Shams, attributed to Hezbollah.

The missile strike last Saturday hit a football field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, killing 12 youths. Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the incident.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a "harsh response" during his visit to Majdal Shams on Monday, where citizens prevented him from entering and called him a "fascist and criminal."

The religious authority in Golan stated on Monday, "We reject the spilling of a single drop of blood under the pretext of avenging our children. History testifies that we have always been and continue to be advocates of peace and harmony among peoples and nations, as our creed prohibits killing and revenge under any circumstances."

Notably, the Druze faith forbids killing and revenge in any form.

The statement emphasized that "comments contrary to the consensus of the Golan, whether from within or outside the region, represent only their authors."

Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since the June 1967 war and unilaterally annexed large portions of it in the early 1980s. This move has not been recognized by the international community except by the United States in 2019.

Majdal Shams has a population of around 11,000, mostly Druze; most of them continue to hold Syrian citizenship and have rejected Israeli citizenship.

The strike in Majdal Shams has renewed international concerns about a potential regional conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. However, five individuals with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that the United States is spearheading a diplomatic effort to prevent Israel from striking Beirut or critical civil infrastructure in response to the Golan Heights attack.

According to these sources, which include Lebanese and Iranian officials as well as Middle Eastern and European diplomats, Washington is working urgently to prevent a full-scale war.