Drone attacks target a U.S. military base in Deir Ezzor

Shafaq News/ A military base of the Global Coalition forces was attacked by drones in the Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor countryside, eastern Syria.

The Director of the Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad Shami, said on his Facebook page, at 10:15 GMT, the SDF and the Global coalition forces in the Al-Omar field area in Deir ez-Zor dealt with drone attacks.

According to Shami, the attacks failed to achieve their goals, as no losses of any kind were recorded.

He explained, "Initial reports confirm the failure of the attacks and the absence of damage," stressing, "We will publish detailed information if it is received."