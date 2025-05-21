Diplomats under fire: Italy summons Israeli ambassador

2025-05-21T15:19:55+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Italy summoned Israel’s ambassador after its diplomats came under fire during a visit to the West Bank city of Jenin.

On X, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani affirmed he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to request official clarification from the ambassador in Rome about the incident, stressing that “threats against diplomats are unacceptable.”

The diplomats, including Italy’s Deputy Consul General in Jerusalem, Alessandro Tutino, had been touring the Jenin refugee camp, an area frequently targeted in Israeli military raids.

The Israeli army claimed its forces fired warning shots after the group allegedly strayed from an approved route. While no injuries were reported, the military expressed regret over what it described as an “inconvenience.”

The incident triggered condemnation across Europe. The EU's Foreign Policy Chief, Kaja Kallas, denounced the shooting, calling on Israel to investigate and hold those responsible “accountable”.

while Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot emphasized that the visit had been coordinated with the Israeli military and involved a convoy of 20 clearly marked vehicles.

Moreover, Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Andreas Kravik, told Al-Jazeera that diplomats must be protected, emphasizing that Israel is expected to honor their international immunity.

