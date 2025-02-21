Despite sanctions, 13% of EU gas still comes from Russia

Shafaq News/ Despite ongoing efforts to cut dependency on Russian energy, up to 13% of the European Union’s total gas consumption still originates from Russia, European Commission representative Anna-Kaisa Itkonen revealed on Friday.

"The EU continues to purchase 13% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, despite all efforts by the European Commission," Itkonen stated, adding that a new plan will be introduced in the coming weeks to gradually phase out Russian LNG.

She stressed that EU countries must find ways to persuade their companies to reject Russian LNG, even if it remains a cheaper alternative.

When asked whether the European Commission is now concerned about over-reliance on the United States, which has become the EU’s main LNG supplier, Itkonen declined to elaborate, stating, "I don't want to go into details about what is happening in relations with the United States."