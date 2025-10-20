EU approves law to ban Russian gas imports by 2028

Shafaq News – Brussels

On Monday, the European Union approved a draft law to outlaw all Russian pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by January 1, 2028.

According to a statement by the EU, under the agreed text, imports of Russian gas will be prohibited from January 1, 2026, with a limited transition period for existing contracts. Short-term contracts signed before June 17, 2025, may continue until June 17, 2026, while long-term contracts will be allowed to run until early 2028.

The regulation, under the REPowerEU roadmap, also obliges member states still reliant on Russian gas or oil to submit national diversification plans outlining steps to secure alternative supplies. Countries that have already eliminated Russian imports will be exempt.

The REPowerEU roadmap, unveiled in May 2025, aims to complete the shift to non-Russian energy sources and enhance the bloc’s long-term security and independence.

The European Commission must review the implementation within two years, including the effectiveness of authorization procedures and conditions for temporary suspension of the ban in case of severe supply disruptions.

EU energy ministers reached an agreement to gradually phase out remaining natural gas imports from Russia with a full ban in place by 1 January 2028. The final text will now be discussed with the European Parliament. → https://t.co/2ileL85McL#TTE — EU Council (@EUCouncil) October 20, 2025

In July, the EU extended its economic sanctions on Russia until January 31, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining political and economic pressure on Moscow until progress is made on regional peace and security.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU leaders agreed at the March 2022 Versailles Summit to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels “as soon as possible.” Since then, Russian oil imports have fallen below 3% of total EU supply in 2025, though gas still accounts for around 13%, worth more than €15 billion annually.