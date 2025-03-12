Death toll rises to 1,383 in Syria’s coastal violence

Shafaq News/ The death toll in Syria’s coastal region rose to 1,383 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Wednesday.

Three “massacres” were recorded today in Tartous, Latakia, and Hama, leaving 158 civilians dead, most of whom were from the Alawite sect.

According to the SOHR report, the victims were distributed as follows: 49 deaths in Tartous, 25 in Latakia—including five Christians —and 84 in Hama. Since March 6, a total of 50 documented similar incidents have occurred in Syria’s coastal and mountainous regions. The province-wise death toll includes 683 in Latakia, 433 in Tartous, 255 in Hama, and 12 in Homs.

SOHR warned about the method being used to bury victims in mass graves in Syria's coastal region, noting that these graves could be “exploited for propaganda purposes, shaping political and humanitarian narratives” that may accuse the so-called “remnants of the regime” of committing war crimes.

It also accused security forces, the Ministry of Defense, and affiliated armed groups of carrying out summary executions, forced displacement, and the burning of homes, with no legal accountability.

On Monday, Syria's transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa pledged to hold all those responsible accountable of mass killings of Alawites, even if it meant implicating his own allies.