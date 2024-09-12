China warns of “crushing” response to sovereignty violations in South China Sea

Shafaq News/ China would "crush" any foreign incursion that violates its sovereignty, particularly in the South China Sea, a senior Chinese military official warned on Thursday, as tensions with the US continue to simmer.

Chinese army Lt. Gen. He Lei, speaking at a press conference, stated, "We hope that the South China Sea remains a sea of peace," according to Agence France-Presse.

However, he emphasized that the Chinese military would act decisively against any threats. "If the United States moves its pawns behind the scenes, if it pushes countries to the front line, or if the United States itself ends up on the front line, then we in the Chinese People's Liberation Army... will never have any patience".

"We in the Chinese People's Liberation Army will resolutely crush any foreign hostile encroachment on China's territorial, sovereign and maritime rights and interests with firm determination, staunch will, strong capability and effective means."

Tensions have been escalating for months between Washington and Beijing, which claims near-total sovereignty over the South China Sea, despite a ruling from The Hague that found its claims have no legal basis.

Several neighboring countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Singapore, also claim parts of this maritime area.

To reinforce its claims, China has deployed ships and fast boats to patrol the South China Sea and has turned coral reef areas near the Philippines into artificial islands, which it has militarized.

Last week, Beijing asserted that it had defended its "legitimate" rights after a new collision between Chinese and Filipino coast guard vessels in a disputed reef area, following a series of similar incidents in the region.

In contrast, a US military official warned his Chinese counterpart against any dangerous, coercive, and potentially escalatory tactics in the South China Sea and beyond," during a video call.

In this context, He Lei said on Thursday that resolving the current points of tension "depends on the United States."