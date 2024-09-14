China warns Germany, vows “to counter threats " after Taiwan Strait naval passage

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, China accused Germany of escalating security risks in the Taiwan Strait, a day after two German military vessels passed through the sensitive waters.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed on Friday that the frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg and the supply vessel Frankfurt am Main sailed through the Taiwan Strait. "The German side's behaviour increases security risks and sends incorrect signals," Chinese military spokesperson Li Xi said in a statement.

The US and other nations' military vessels frequently navigate through the Taiwan Strait, but according to German media, this marks the first time in more than two decades that Berlin’s navy has done so.

Beijing claims Taiwan as “a renegade province” and asserts authority over the waters separating the island from Mainland China. In contrast, Germany and many other nations argue that such voyages are routine, citing freedom of navigation.

China’s Li stated that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) deployed naval and air forces to "monitor and warn off" the German ships. He further warned, "Beijing's troops in the area will resolutely counter all threats and provocations."

According to German defence ministry officials, the two vessels were en route from South Korea to the Philippines. Pistorius defended the route choice, saying on Friday, "It is the shortest route. It is the safest route given the weather conditions. And these are international waters, so we are sailing through them."

Although Taiwan has only a dozen diplomatic allies, it maintains strong partnerships with Western democracies, including the US, its largest arms supplier. In recent years, Beijing has intensified military pressure on Taiwan, conducting large-scale exercises near the island.

China’s rhetoric has also escalated, with Beijing warning earlier this year that "Taiwan independence forces will be left with their heads broken and blood flowing." In June, Chinese state media reported that the death penalty could be imposed for "particularly serious" acts of separatism from Taiwan.

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, when asked about the passage of the vessels, said on Friday, "There is not much to say... it’s an international waterway."

Earlier this week, Taiwan expressed its approval, stating that it "welcomes and affirms Germany, along with the US, Canada, and the Netherlands, for taking actions to demonstrate the legal status of the Taiwan Strait as international waters, while defending freedom of navigation and maintaining regional peace at the same time."