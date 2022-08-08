Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit, study says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-08T13:59:02+0000
Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit, study says

Shafaq News/ Germany would face costs almost six times as high as Brexit if it and the European Union were to shut China out of their economies, the Ifo institute said on Monday, citing the results of a study.

The biggest losers of a trade war with China would be the automotive industry with a 8.47% loss of value-added, manufacturers of transport equipment with a 5.14% loss and mechanical engineering with a 4.34% loss, the Ifo said.

The authors of the study, commissioned by the vbw industry association, said companies should pivot towards other countries to reduce dependency on certain markets and authoritarian regimes.

The goal of German and EU economic policy should be "to establish strategic partnerships and free trade agreements with like-minded nations such as the U.S.," co-author Florian Dorn said.

The analysis simulated five scenarios, including a decoupling of Western economies from China combined with a trade agreement between the EU and the United States.

While such an agreement could cushion the effects of a trade war with China, it would not offset them entirely. Rather, it would result in the net costs of a trade war equalling roughly the expected costs of Brexit, Ifo said.

(Reuters)

related

China's trade surplus hits $84 billion

Date: 2021-11-07 05:49:57
China's trade surplus hits $84 billion

Chinese and Indian companies outnumbered rival importers of Iraqi oil

Date: 2022-03-27 07:36:19
Chinese and Indian companies outnumbered rival importers of Iraqi oil

Iraq to build oil depots in Pakistan and China

Date: 2021-02-14 08:43:05
Iraq to build oil depots in Pakistan and China

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

Date: 2021-11-23 14:00:31
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

China considering Iraq as an alternative supplier as KSA raises oil OSP

Date: 2022-04-12 10:49:40
China considering Iraq as an alternative supplier as KSA raises oil OSP

China's Iranian oil buying spree crushes demand for Brazil, Angola crude-Reuters report

Date: 2021-04-14 08:23:29
China's Iranian oil buying spree crushes demand for Brazil, Angola crude-Reuters report

China to build a thousand schools in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-16 12:22:59
China to build a thousand schools in Iraq

Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China in April

Date: 2022-05-21 07:17:12
Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China in April