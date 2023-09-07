China proposes controversial law to ban clothing that "hurts nation's feelings

Shafaq News/ A draft law in China that seeks to ban clothing and symbols deemed "detrimental to the spirit of Chinese people" has sparked intense debate and criticism online and among legal experts.

This law could result in fines or imprisonment for individuals found guilty of violating its provisions. However, the draft legislation lacks specific definitions of what constitutes a violation, prompting calls for greater clarity to prevent arbitrary enforcement.

The proposed law is part of a broader set of reforms to China's public security laws, marking the first significant changes in decades. While some changes in these laws have garnered public support, the clothing ban has ignited immediate backlash, with many online users describing it as excessive and absurd.

Under the contentious clauses of the proposed legislation, individuals who wear or compel others to wear clothing and symbols that "undermine the spirit or hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation" could face detention for up to 15 days and fines of up to 5,000 yuan ($680; £550). Similar penalties could be applied to those who create or disseminate articles or speeches with the same effect.

The draft law also prohibits actions such as "insulting, slandering, or otherwise infringing upon the names of local heroes and martyrs," as well as vandalizing their memorial statues.

This draft law is part of President Xi Jinping's broader efforts to redefine the attributes of a model Chinese citizen since he assumed leadership in 2012.