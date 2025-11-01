China–South Korea will hold talks for first time in 11 years

Shafaq News – Gyeongju

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will meet Saturday in Gyeongju to discuss trade, supply-chain stability, and regional security during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The visit comes as South Korea hosts APEC for the first time since 2005.

In a statement, Lee’s office said the talks will also cover North Korea’s nuclear program and economic cooperation between Seoul and Beijing. It marks Xi’s first visit to South Korea in 11 years and his first meeting with Lee since he took office in June.

China remains South Korea’s largest trading partner, though trade has slowed amid competition and fallout from the 2017 THAAD missile dispute, triggered by Seoul’s approval of a US defense system opposed by Beijing.

South Korea has since deepened defense and economic ties with Washington while maintaining extensive trade with China.