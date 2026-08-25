Shafaq News- Beijing/ Doha

China on Tuesday rejected Washington’s expanded sanctions on Iran, insisting that its economic dealings with Tehran comply with international law.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing that the country opposes unilateral sanctions lacking a basis in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council and would protect its legitimate interests.

Beijing remains Iran’s largest oil customer. The opening round of measures did not target major Chinese banks.

Qatar also criticized the measures as unilateral while maintaining its mediation between Washington and Tehran. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari, in remarks issued by the ministry, confirmed that Doha remains in contact with both sides to revive negotiations, warning that further escalation would affect the Middle East and the world.

On August 24, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled “Operation Economic Outcast,” describing it as a broad campaign to intensify economic pressure on Iran and those supporting its economy. The Treasury then announced sanctions on about 60 individuals, entities, and vessels linked to Iranian nuclear and missile procurement, oil revenues, and other sanctioned activities, while expanding potential secondary sanctions across sectors including digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping.

Governments and companies continuing activities targeted by the measures could eventually lose access to the US financial system, Bessent warned, although Washington could provide compliance periods for certain activities.

Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh, speaking on Iranian state television after the measures were announced, warned that Tehran was prepared to respond if the sanctions threatened its interests and predicted resistance to Washington’s pressure from China, Russia, and other partners.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has continued parallel mediation efforts. Following Army Chief Asim Munir’s meetings with Iranian officials in Tehran on Tuesday, Pakistan’s military reported “significant progress” in discussions focused on de-escalation and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who accompanied Munir, later described the talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as “very constructive.”