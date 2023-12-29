China Names Former Navy Chief Dong Jun as New Defence Minister

Shafaq News/ Chinese lawmakers have appointed former Navy chief Dong Jun as the new defense minister, replacing the previous minister who disappeared from public view four months ago.

President Xi Jinping's focus on upgrading the military aligns with his goal of making China a dominant world power, raising concerns among neighboring countries.

Dong Jun, 62, served as the People's Liberation Army Navy chief and attained the rank of full general in 2021. Before that, he was the vice commander of the East Sea Fleet and later vice commander of the Southern Theatre Command, operating in the disputed South China Sea.

The role of China's defense minister involves being the public face of the People's Liberation Army in media engagements and interactions with other armed forces. Notably, the defense minister plays a crucial role in engaging with the U.S. military to manage the risk of conflict over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Dong's experience managing near-encounters between Chinese and U.S. military operations is considered valuable for crisis management between both forces, according to Li Mingjiang, an international relations scholar.

The appointment comes amid ongoing concerns about purges within the military, with some suggesting that replacing defense ministers from specific forces could indicate internal scrutiny and ongoing investigations.

Dong Jun takes over from Li Shangfu, who headed the department responsible for equipment procurement and research before assuming the defense minister position in March. Li disappeared from public view in August, and Reuters reported that he is under investigation for corruption related to equipment procurement and development. Beijing has not provided an official explanation for Li's disappearance.

Not being under U.S. sanctions, Dong is expected to face no such constraints in engaging with the U.S. military. His appointment could be significant for diplomatic efforts, especially given the recent agreement between President Biden and President Xi to resume senior military talks suspended earlier.

During his brief tenure as defense minister, Li did not meet with his U.S. counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The ministry had cited the need for the U.S. to lift sanctions placed on Li in 2018 over his role in purchasing Russian aircraft and equipment as a precondition for a meeting. Dong's appointment could signal a renewed opportunity for military dialogue between China and the U.S.