Shafaq News/ China has leveled scathing accusations against NATO, attributing the worsening of the Ukraine crisis to the alliance's eastward expansion, in the latest verbal offensive against the Western military coalition envisaged to dissolve post-World War II.

China's Ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, told TASS vehemently that over three decades, NATO has been instrumental in fanning the flames of tension across the globe.

Zhang accused the alliance of sowing instability and fomenting separatist sentiments, drawing parallels to its role in Kosovo, Libya, and Afghanistan.

Zhang unequivocally held NATO accountable as the primary catalyst behind the conflict in Ukraine. He emphasized that the alliance's significant eastward enlargement, occurring five times, has severely disrupted the post-Cold War equilibrium and jeopardized European security.

In a stern critique, Zhang contended that NATO's persistence beyond the Cold War era contradicts its anticipated dissolution, suggesting that it has thrived by perpetuating conflicts and stoking confrontations.

China's reproach has been mainly focused on Western powers embroiled in the Ukraine conflict, with NATO taking a central spot in its crosshairs.

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has raised concerns over China's perceived alignment with Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine strife. The alliance points out that China has refrained from condemning Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

While NATO maintains that China is not classified as an adversary, it underscores a growing sense of hostility emanating from China's actions.