‘Cause of Death: Unknown’ chosen as Iran’s official 2026 Oscars entry

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran has officially submitted Cause of Death: Unknown, directed by Ali Zarnegar, as its entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The decision, finalized in September 2025, followed a unanimous vote by a nine-member committee after evaluating five finalists for the country’s Oscar submission.

The selection committee included actress Pantea Panahiha, documentary filmmaker Azadeh Mousavi, director Abolhassan Davoodi, screenwriter Farhad Tohidi, cinematographer Hooman Behmanesh, sound designer and Academy member Mohammad Reza Delpak, director Mostafa Kiaei, actor Ali Dehkordi, and Mohammad Reza Tashakori, who also serves as committee secretary and deputy for international distribution.

Credit: Independent journalist and reporter Mansour Jahani