Wildfires devastate Hollywood, force Oscar nomination delay

Shafaq News/ The wildfires in Los Angeles continue to rage, engulfing 50 acres in the Hollywood Hills and causing widespread panic.

As of now, the wildfires have claimed five lives and forced the evacuation of over 130,000 residents.

Authorities have been forced to close several landmarks, casting a shadow over major events and creating fear among locals and celebrities alike.

The fire in the renowned Runyon Canyon has led to mandatory evacuations, impacting iconic locations such as the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held, and Hollywood Boulevard. Three award shows scheduled for this week have been postponed, and the announcement of Oscar nominations has been delayed.

The blaze, which started in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, has destroyed numerous homes, including those of several Hollywood stars.