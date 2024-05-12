CENTCOM destroys 3 UAS launched by Ansarallah over Gulf of Aden

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced destroying drones launched by the Yemeni-based Ansarallah (Houthi.)

CENTCOM said that on May 10, "Iranian-backed Houthis launched an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) over the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen," with no casualties reported.

Later, on May 11, the US Command said its forces "successfully destroyed three UAS launched by Iranian-backed Houthis over the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen." with no injuries or damages reported.

According to the US Maritime Administration, Ansarallah has carried out over 50 attacks on shipping, including seizing one vessel and sinking another, since November 2023.

Earlier this May, Ansarallah declared an escalation aimed at maritime navigation in multiple regions, including the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean.

The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, stated, "The Yemeni armed forces declare the start of implementing the fourth escalation phase."

The escalation, as outlined by Saree, involves targeting vessels violating Israeli navigation restrictions and "heading to occupied Palestinian ports in the Mediterranean Sea across various affected areas."

The escalated tensions came while Israel intensified its military assault in the Gaza Strip, where more than 35,000 were killed and about 79,000 were wounded, mostly women and children.

The situation becomes more complicated, with Israel insisting on invading Rafah.

European Union and United Nations officials are cautioning against a large-scale ground assault on Rafah following the Israeli military's extension of evacuation orders for the city, which houses 1.4 million Palestinians.