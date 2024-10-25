British Airways extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until March 2025

Shafaq News/ Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted several airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

British Airways announced, on Friday, that it has extended the suspension of its London-Tel Aviv flights until the end of March 2025.

The airline, which previously operated a daily flight from London Heathrow to Ben Gurion Airport, had initially suspended flights earlier this month, expecting to resume service by Saturday.

With tensions persisting in the Middle East, the airline stated, “We have suspended our flights to Tel Aviv until the end of March next year. This decision will provide our customers with greater certainty as we reach out to them about their options, including full ticket refunds.”