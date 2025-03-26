Black Sea shipping deal: UN hails Riyadh agreements

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the United Nations welcomed agreements reached during talks in Saudi Arabia between Russia, Ukraine and the United States, calling a deal on Black Sea navigation a "crucial step" for global food security.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said any arrangement to ensure safe shipping in the Black Sea would be “a crucial contribution to global food security and supply chains, reflecting the importance of trade routes from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to global markets.”

The United Nations has consistently denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a breach of international law and the UN Charter, urging Moscow to end hostilities and withdraw its forces.

Dujarric added that the United Nations remains "continuously engaged" on the issue, recalling that in February last year, Secretary-General António Guterres sent formal letters to Russia, Turkiye and Ukraine proposing "safe and free" navigation in the Black Sea.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his hope that such efforts will pave the way for a durable ceasefire and contribute to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine," Dujarric said.

Earlier, the Kremlin said it had reached an agreement with the United States during the Riyadh talks to safeguard maritime navigation in the Black Sea and to prevent strikes on energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine.