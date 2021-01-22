Biden wants to remove the word “alien” from immigration laws
Category: World
Date: 2021-01-22T06:22:46+0000
Shafaq News/President Joe Biden wants to remove the word "alien" from US immigration laws as a symbolic gesture to acknowledge the US as "a nation of immigrants."
In a summary of his immigration bill, Biden said he planned to replace the word with "non-citizen."
Currently, the US code defines anyone who is "not a citizen or national of the United States," as an "alien."
Biden has made immigration a priority as he took office on Wednesday. He issued an executive order revoking the Muslim ban. He also unveiled a plan to give farmworkers permanent residency and a way for Dreamers to have a pathway to citizenship.