Biden condemns violence following assassination attempt on Trump

Shafaq News/ President Joe Biden announced, on Sunday, that he had a brief but “good” conversation with his Republican rival, Donald Trump, following an assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

In a press conference, Biden stated, "The pursuit of assassination goes against everything we stand for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America." He emphasized that he had directed the Secret Service to take all necessary measures to ensure Trump's safety, stressing, "Nothing is more important than unity today."

A bullet grazed Trump's ear during the rally on Saturday, in an attack currently being investigated as an assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate. The incident also resulted in the death of one rally attendee.

Earlier on Sunday, the FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania, who was immediately shot dead by Secret Service agents after he opened fire.

Biden commented, "We know the attacker, but we do not yet know his motives," and directed that a swift and thorough investigation be conducted. He urged the American public not to jump to conclusions regarding the shooter's motives or affiliations, noting that "the investigations are still in their early stages."

The President has also instructed the Secret Service Chief to review all security procedures for the Republican convention.

On Truth Social, Trump stated, "It is more important than ever that we stand united," and expressed his anticipation to "speak to our great nation this week from Wisconsin," where the Republican National Convention is set to take place.