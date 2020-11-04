Report

Biden: "We're going to win this!"

Date: 2020-11-04
Shafaq News / Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, addressed his supporters in Delaware, as votes continue to be tallied across the US.

"We knew this was going to go long," Biden said, acknowledging that the race will be dragging into Wednesday. "We feel good about where we are. We really do."

Biden said that he felt confident about winning Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, arguing that, "it ain't over until every vote is counted, until every ballot is counted".

"I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said. "I'm optimistic about this outcome. Keep the faith, guys. We're going to win this".


