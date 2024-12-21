Ballistic missile from Yemen's Ansarallah hits deep into Israel; +16 injured

Shafaq News/ Over 16 people were injured after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen struck central Israel, Israeli media reported on Saturday morning.

Israeli outlets stated that the missile landed in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military confirmed that a missile launched from Yemen fell near Tel Aviv after interception attempts failed. "After a missile was launched from Yemen and alerts were activated in central Israel, interception attempts failed," military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X.

"Details are still under investigation.”

Emergency services reported that 14 individuals sustained "minor injuries," while police noted "damage" to several residences.

Later, Magen David Adom confirmed that 16 people were injured by glass shards and taken to Wolfson and Ichilov hospitals, while 14 others were hurt en route to shelters, and seven suffered psychological shock.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) stated that their missile forces targeted an Israeli military site in the occupied Yafa(Jaffa) area with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, achieving a "precise hit while defense systems failed to intercept it.”

They confirmed the strike was in response to Israeli “massacres” in Gaza and part of their retaliation against Israeli aggression on Yemen, reaffirming their commitment to “supporting Gaza until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted.”

In turn, Houthi official Hezam al-Asad wrote several mocking messages on X, some in Hebrew. “I wonder what compels them to stay in occupied Palestine when they’re certain they will eventually leave. Today, they have the opportunity to return to Europe or America and live in peace,” he wrote in Hebrew.

“The failure of all Israeli defense systems means that the heart of the Zionist enemy is no longer secure,” he added. “There is no longer any use for interception systems that cost billions of dollars.”

In an Arabic post, he wrote, “The enemy is attempting to downplay its losses in the media to maintain its military status and the morale of its settlers. It portrays the areas where interception missiles fell as the targets hit by support missiles.”

On Thursday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching “two hypersonic ballistic missiles” at Israel in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on their "military targets," which killed nine civilians.