BREAKING: Israeli airstrike targets Beirut Suburb, killing six

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it conducted a "precision strike" in Beirut, reportedly aimed at assassinating a senior Hezbollah military leader.

Israeli media reported that the strike aimed to assassinate Ibrahim Mohammed Qobeisi, the head of Hezbollah's missile unit, however, the Israeli army said the commander is known as “Abu Jawad Harakeh.”

Hezbollah did not confirm the Israeli allegations.

Lebanese sources confirmed the strike hit a building in the Al-Ghobeiry neighborhood, causing injuries and material damage.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed six people and injured 15 others.

This is a breaking story…