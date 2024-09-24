BREAKING: Israeli airstrike targets Beirut Suburb, killing six
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli military
announced that it conducted a "precision strike" in Beirut,
reportedly aimed at assassinating a senior Hezbollah military leader.
Israeli media reported that the strike aimed to assassinate Ibrahim Mohammed Qobeisi, the head of Hezbollah's missile unit, however, the Israeli army said the commander is known as “Abu Jawad Harakeh.”
Lebanese sources confirmed the strike hit a building in the Al-Ghobeiry neighborhood, causing injuries and material damage.
This is a breaking story…