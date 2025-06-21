B-2 bombers head west as Trump weighs Iran strike

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, multiple US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers headed west across the Pacific, amid rising anticipation over whether President Donald Trump will authorize American strikes on Iran’s underground nuclear sites.

While their destination remains officially unconfirmed, aviation monitors reported signs the aircraft may be en route to Guam, a US territory that hosts several key military installations.

US officials clarified that relocating bombers does not signal a final decision on military engagement. The maneuver, they said, is part of standard practice to position strategic assets and preserve operational flexibility should Trump authorize strikes.

President Trump is expected to meet with his national security team on June 21 and 22. According to the White House schedule, two Situation Room briefings are planned.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier said Trump would make a final decision within two weeks, citing a last diplomatic window for Iran to return to negotiations. She declined to comment on the latest bomber movements or the status of deliberations.

However, Trump is also balancing concerns about entangling the US in another prolonged Middle East conflict—a scenario he has consistently opposed throughout his political career. The debate has split Trump’s inner circle, pitting foreign policy hawks against isolationist voices within his base.

The B-2s—capable of carrying 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs—were reportedly accompanied by midair refueling tankers during the trans-Pacific movement. Defense analysts note the GBU-57 bomb is among the few US munitions designed to strike fortified targets such as Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility.