Ayatollah Khamenei praises Al-Assad for preserving Syria’s resistance identity

Shafaq News/ Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, met in Tehran with Syrian President Bashar al-Al-Assad on Thursday and commended him for maintaining Syria’s “resistance-based identity.”

In their meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that Syria's unique position in the region is due to its “commitment to resistance,” a feature he described as “essential to be preserved.” He thanked Al-Assad for visiting Tehran to offer condolences to the Iranian people following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, highlighting Raisi's significant role in bolstering Iran-Syria relations.

The supreme leader underscored the importance of strengthening ties between Iran and Syria, describing the two countries as “pillars of the Axis of Resistance.” warning that “Western nations and their regional allies had aimed to topple Syria’s political system through war, but had failed…the West continues to seek Syria’s removal from regional dynamics through false promises.”

Addressing the political and economic pressures imposed by the US and Europe on both Iran and Syria, Khamenei urged for increased cooperation to overcome these challenges.

Moreover, he criticized some Arab leaders who recently met in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, for their “inadequate response to the issues in Palestine and Gaza.”

Al-Assad attended the summit, marking his second participation since Syria's membership in the Arab League was suspended in 2011.

For his part, President Al-Assad asserted that any retreat against the West would encourage them to advance, reiterating his belief that the cost of resistance is lower than that of compromise.

He cited recent events in Gaza and the victories of the Resistance as proof that resistance is a core principle for the region's people.

The Syrian president expressed gratitude for Khamenei’s “unwavering” support for resistance movements and Syria in various fields.