Asayish ends a three-week operation against ISIS in Syria's al-Hol Camp

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish forces in Syria Asayish) announced an end to a three-week security operation against ISIS in the al-Hol Camp in northern Syria.

Last August, the Asayish, backed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led Coalition, launched a campaign in Al-Hol "following the surged rate of murdering and torturing by terrorist cells against the Camp's residents."

In a statement, the Asayish revealed that the operation apprehended "226 people, including 36 extremist women, who participated in crimes."

"25 trenches and tunnels were found, and many weapons, torture tools, and communications equipment were seized." According to the statement.

The Kurdish forces also liberated two Yazidi girls and released four women who were found chained.

Held by Kurdish forces, the Al-Hol camp - Syria's most significant- has almost 62,000 people, of whom more than 80 percent are women and children, including Syrians, Iraqis, and thousands from as far afield as Europe and Asia.

The foreigners are families of "jihadists" from the ISIS group, which seized swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014. The Iraqi and Syrian residents of the Camp largely fled subsequent fighting between ISIS and Kurdish forces.

Earlier this month, the US CENTCOM commander, Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, visited the Al-Hol camp.

"We've already seen ISIS members holding women and girls enslaved in chains inside the Camp, torturing camp residents, and seeking to spread their vile ideology," Kurilla said.

"Most residents seek to escape ISIS, but ISIS sees the Camp as a captive audience for its message and recruitment efforts. Therefore, we must repatriate residents back to their countries of origin and rehabilitate them if needed."

The U.S. top military commander confirmed that the United States would continue working with the SDF to "address the security and the humanitarian conditions."

"While this Camp represents a real threat to the region, it also represents a humanitarian catastrophe." He added.

"ISIS seeks to exploit these horrific conditions. With approximately 80 births in the Camp each month, this place is a literal breeding ground for the next generation of ISIS. In addition, approximately 70 percent of the population is under 12. These young people are vulnerable to radicalization given their poor quality of life."

"Most residents of the Camp reject ISIS. Many want to contribute to society. Many wish to return to their homelands, to reenter the workforce and return their children to school."

Based on the U.N. data, more than 100 people, including many women, have been murdered in the Syrian Camp in 18 months.

"The Al-Hol camp is increasingly unsafe, and the child detainees are being condemned to a life with no future," said Imran Riza, U.N. resident coordinator for Syria.

Some 94% of the detainees are women and children, Riza, who has visited Al-Hol a handful of times, told reporters in Geneva.

"It's a very harsh place, and it's become increasingly unsafe," he said.

Riza said that when boys turn 12, 13, and 14, they are taken away from their families and placed in a different center, where their future is one of radicalization and joining a militia.

"The only solution is emptying the camp," he said.