Asayish thwarts a mass breakout from Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News – Hasakah

The Kurdish Internal Security Forces, Asayish, thwarted an escape attempt by 56 individuals from al-Hol camp in the countryside of Hasakah, northeastern Syria, on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Asayish revealed that "the group members tried to escape using a large vehicle," adding that suspicious movements were detected inside the camp before the vehicle was stopped as it attempted to pass through the main gate.

The camp, which houses families of ISIS members, has strict security measures amid repeated attempts to escape or cause security breaches.

The previous month, over 800 Iraqi nationals left al-Hol and returned to their country. Recent months have seen steady repatriations: In May, 865 Iraqis returned, followed by nearly 940 in June — the largest single operation to date — and more than 800 in July. Since 2021, Iraq has brought back over 15,000 citizens from the camp.