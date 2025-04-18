Kurdish forces launch sweeping anti-ISIS operation in al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish-led security forces launched a large-scale operation in Syria’s al-Hol camp, aiming to dismantle ISIS sleeper cells, officials said.

The campaign is being carried out by the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), supported by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ). It follows what officials described as an uptick in ISIS-linked activity and attempts to exploit political and security instability across the region.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Shafaq News, officials said the sweep is targeting areas in and around the camp in northeastern Syria’s Hasakah province. Al-Hol is home to roughly 36,000 people, many of them women and children linked to former ISIS fighters.

Authorities reported increased smuggling, recruitment, and threats against residents, as well as efforts to spread extremist ideology among the youth.

Limited international support and the absence of a long-term strategy for detainees were also noted, with authorities warning that the situation could deteriorate further if left unaddressed.

International agencies have also repeatedly warned that al-Hol provides “fertile ground” for the resurgence of violent extremism, citing past incidents of violence and indoctrination within the camp.