Armenia officially recognizes state of Palestine

Shafaq News / The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Friday, the official recognition of Palestine as a state.

According to the ministry, Yerevan has formally recognized the State of Palestine. In a statement, Armenia firmly condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, violence against civilians, and their captivity during armed conflicts, joining international calls for their unconditional release.

"Armenia has joined the United Nations General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and is committed to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and a lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples," the statement read.

The ministry further emphasized Armenia's longstanding advocacy for a peaceful and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue from various international platforms, supporting the two-state solution principle. "We are fully convinced that this is the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can achieve their legitimate aspirations," it added.

In conclusion, the statement affirmed, "Based on the above and reaffirming our commitment to international law and principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence among nations, the Republic of Armenia hereby announces its recognition of the State of Palestine."

It is noteworthy that the Israeli military operations in Gaza have been ongoing since October 7, 2023. It led to the deaths of 37,980 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

This figure represents those who have reached hospitals, while more than 7,000 people remain missing under the rubble caused by continuous airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.