Shafaq News- Yerevan

Armenia on Monday unveiled a draft constitution that removes a contentious reference to Nagorno-Karabakh, addressing one of Azerbaijan’s key demands and potentially paving the way for a formal peace agreement after decades of conflict between the two countries.

The preamble to Armenia’s current constitution refers to a Soviet-era document calling for the reunification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, then an autonomous region within Soviet Azerbaijan. Baku has opposed the reference, viewing it as a territorial claim.

“I stake my entire political, human, and moral credibility on this issue and say that after the adoption of the new Constitution, we will not only sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but will also have institutional, lasting, and irreversible peace,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation shortly after the draft was published.

Pashinyan, who secured a new term in office in June in a vote widely viewed as a referendum on his handling of the peace process, faces domestic criticism, with sections of the public accusing him of giving in to Azerbaijani demands.

The criticism has intensified since the 2023 war, when Azerbaijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh in a swift offensive, prompting the vast majority of its ethnic Armenian population to flee to Armenia.

The two countries signed a US-backed joint peace declaration last August. Since then, they have taken steps to restore trade ties and described their relations as being in a state of “real peace.”

To put the constitutional amendments to a referendum, Pashinyan must secure the support of at least six opposition lawmakers. Opposition parties, many of them aligned with Russia, have so far rejected the initiative.