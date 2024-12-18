Armed attack on Greek Orthodox archdiocese in Hama: Religious symbols and graves vandalized

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Arab media reported an armed attack on the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in the city of Hama, Syria.

A source at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Hama told local media, "An armed group launched a shooting attack on the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in the city."

"The assailants destroyed Christian religious symbols, desecrated graves, and vandalized Christian family cemeteries."

Notably, social media posts had earlier circulated information about the shooting targeting the archdiocese and the vandalism of Christian graves in Mhardeh.