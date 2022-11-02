Arab leaders renew their support to Palestine at the Arab League summit

Shafaq News/ Arab leaders meeting in Algeria for their first summit since 2019 renewed their support to the Palestinians, pledging to seek full UN membership for Palestine and to support their effort to hold Israel accountable for its "crimes."

In a final communique issued at the end of the two-day summit, the leaders also rejected "foreign interference" in the domestic affairs of their nations. They stated their support for the legitimate government in Yemen fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

They also called for a "Libyan solution" to the crisis in the north African state and said they hoped elections would soon be held to achieve "permanent political stability." However, divisions and in-fighting among rival factions meant that elections scheduled for last December were never held.

Turning to Syria, the communique said Arab nations would collectively contribute to the search for a political settlement in the war-ravaged nation, which was thrown out of the Arab League a decade ago for its bloody crackdown on a peaceful, pro-democracy uprising.