Iraq delivers invitation: UAE President to attend Baghdad Arab League Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein delivered an official invitation to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the upcoming Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

The invitation, issued by Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, was handed over during a meeting between Hussein and the UAE president at Al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

According to the ministry's statement, Sheikh Mohammed confirmed his attendance at the summit, scheduled for May 17, calling it “an important milestone to advance Arab solidarity and joint regional action.”

The talks between both sides were attended by senior Emirati officials and members of the Iraqi delegation and included discussions on regional and international developments, where Hussein stressed the need for diplomatic solutions to ease tensions and promote stability.