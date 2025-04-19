Egyptian MP: Iraq’s Arab Summit opens doors for diplomacy, investment

Shafaq News / Iraq hosting Arab conferences marks a significant achievement and could pave the way for increased diplomatic presence and foreign investment in the country, Egyptian MP Shadia El-Gamal said on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, El-Gamal noted that the outcomes and recommendations of the ongoing Arab Parliament meetings will be forwarded to the upcoming Arab League Summit, also scheduled to be held in Baghdad. “The summit will prioritize the Palestinian cause and broader regional developments,” she said.

She emphasized that convening both the Arab Parliament this April and the Arab League Summit in May in the Iraqi capital is a notable success. “This demonstrates Iraq’s growing regional role and enhances its image, offering a more accurate picture than the one often portrayed abroad,” she added.

The Arab Parliament meetings officially began on Saturday in Baghdad and will run through April 21. The Iraqi Council of Representatives is hosting the high-level sessions, which include the main parliamentary gathering and four standing committee meetings, with participation from 60 representatives from across the Arab world.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament and Chair of the Palestine Committee, opened the session alongside Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.