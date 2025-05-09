Iraq on MAXIMUM ALERT for Arab League summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq has placed military and police units on maximum alert ahead of the May 17 Arab League summit in Baghdad, security sources said on Friday.

The Joint Operations Command ordered all units under the Defense and Interior Ministries, along with other agencies, to enter “Level C” readiness starting May 11. The alert level requires full deployment, enhanced checkpoint control, and intensified surveillance across key sites.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Muqdad Miri told Shafaq News that the ministry is leading operational coordination. “All relevant forces are mobilized to ensure the summit proceeds without incident.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has instructed continuous coordination among security institutions, describing the summit as a “critical test” of Iraq’s ability to host major regional events.

The gathering marks the first Arab League summit in Baghdad since 2012. It will bring together Arab leaders to address regional conflicts, economic cooperation, and normalization efforts.