Arab League condemns Iran attacks on Arab countries, KRI

Shafaq News- Cairo

Iran's attacks on Gulf states and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) aim to widen the conflict, push the region toward instability, and undermine security, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy said on Saturday.

Fahmy stated that the attacks on the KRI and Gulf countries were “criminal and reckless.” The “escalating” Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait, which struck critical infrastructure and vital facilities, show “an aggressive approach that cannot be tolerated.”

“Any attack on an Arab country is an attack on Arab national security and the collective interests of the Arab nation,” he added.

He urged Iran to de-escalate, immediately halt the attacks and threats to maritime security through its regional proxies, and return to negotiations while complying with its international commitments and legal obligations.

#نبيل_فهمي يحذر من التصعيد والتهور الايراني في استهداف عدد من الدول العربية pic.twitter.com/o0DNAkmkMw — الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية (@lassecgen) July 18, 2026

Earlier today, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil came under missile and drone attacks, including a strike on a ammunition depot and bases used by Iranian Kurdish opposition groups. Tehran has not officially claimed responsibility, although it has previously targeted those groups inside Kurdistan.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan? New drones deepen an unanswered question